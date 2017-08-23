The main weekend for the 2017 ARRL Simulated Emergency Test (SET) is only a little more than a month away — Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8. The primary League-sponsored national emergency exercise is designed to assess the skills and preparedness of ARES® and other organizations involved with emergency and disaster response.

“Every local ARES team and/or ARRL Section will come up with their own scenarios and work with served agencies and partner organizations during the SET,” said ARRL Field Organization Team Supervisor Steve Ewald, WV1X, who pointed out that not all SETs will take place on the first full weekend of October.

“SETs can be scheduled at the local and Section levels and conducted throughout the fall season to help maximize participation,” Ewald said, “and ARRL Field Organization leaders have the option of conducting their SETs on another weekend if October 7 and 8 are not convenient.”

ARRL Field Organization Leaders — Section Managers, Section Emergency Coordinators, Section Traffic Managers, District Emergency Coordinators, Emergency Coordinators, and all of their Assistants and Net Managers — are among those tasked with developing plans and scenarios for this year’s SET, Ewald explained.

“The SET invites all radio amateurs to become aware of emergency preparedness and available training,” Ewald said. “ARES, Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES), National Traffic System™, SKYWARN, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Salvation Army Team Emergency Radio Network (SATERN) and other allied groups and public service-oriented radio amateurs are encouraged to participate.”

The object of the annual nationwide exercise is to test training and skills and to try out new methods. “It’s a time to work with partner organizations and served agencies to get to know them better and to determine their needs before an emergency or disaster strikes,” Ewald said. “Knowing whom to contact within partner groups with the planned procedures will help everyone accomplish their goals and succeed in their missions.”

Over the decades, ARRL has established strong working relationships with multiple organizations and agencies, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, the National Weather Service, the National Communications System, the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials- International (APCO-International), Citizen Corps, National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD), REACT International, the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), the US Power Squadron, and the Boy Scouts of America.

“Getting to know these organizations at the local, section, and state levels and how to work together for effective emergency and disaster response service are important,” Ewald said. “The annual Simulated Emergency Test provides the chance, and you and the radio amateurs of your community help make it happen.”

To get involved, contact your local ARRL Emergency Coordinator or Net Manager. See the ARRL Sections pages or get in touch with your ARRL Section Manager (see page 16 of QST for contact information).