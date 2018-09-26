What is hoped will be the first annual “Get Your Park ON” operating event will take place October 14 – 20, in celebration of Earth Science Week. The event is open to Amateur Radio operators around the world and is sponsored by the national affiliates of World Wide Flora and Fauna (WWFF), which encourages radio amateurs to operate outdoors in protected nature parks.

During this on-the-air celebration, hams can participate in one of two ways. North American hams can opt to be Activators, setting up and operating in geological and nature centers such as national and state parks and forests, national monuments, and protected nature habitats. They also may decide to be Hunters, operating from home and searching out and making contact with the Activators.

“We are trying to have parks activated in all states of the USA and Mexico and all Provinces of Canada,” the sponsor’s Facebook page notes. “Let’s have some fun.” The week-long special event is reminiscent of ARRL’s popular National Parks on the Air (NPOTA) event in 2016 but extends to a larger set of national treasures beyond those managed by the National Parks Service.

The American Geosciences Institute in October 1998 organized Earth Science Week, a national and international event to help the public gain a better understanding and appreciation for the Earth sciences and to encourage stewardship of the Earth, a common goal shared by WWFF. Both programs encourage participants to get outside and enjoy nature.

“Get Your Park ON” gets under way at 0000 UTC on October 14 and continues through 2359 UTC on October 20. Visit the “Get Your Park ON” Facebook page for more.

Earth Science Week 2018 engages young people and others with learning resources and activities exploring the relationship between the arts and the Earth systems. This year’s theme of “Earth as Inspiration” promotes public understanding and stewardship of the planet. Of special interest to the Amateur Radio community and their families is an “Inspired by Earth” photo contest and an essay contest for students in grades 6 through 9. — Thanks to Norm Meyers, N9MM