The June 6 – 7 COVID-19 “STAYHOME” Radio Communication Event was a “great success,” its sponsors said, with more than 6,000 participants worldwide. The number of logs submitted by June 12 exceeded 800, with more arriving ahead of the June 15 deadline. Stations in more than 120 countries participated, and STAYHOME-suffix stations in Finland logged some 132,000 contacts.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic is in different phases in different countries, this is not the finish of the STAYHOME campaign, as only parts of Europe and North America are slowly taking steps towards a normal life,” the events sponsors said. A final report for the early-June event will be released in a few weeks, followed by a prize lottery. “The COVID-19 Radio Communication Event was a global virtual amateur radio gathering, passing well-being messages among radio operators worldwide, thus sharing the airwaves during this unfortunate global pandemic and promoting a sense of belonging and mental health,” the event organizers concluded.

Sponsors included the Finnish Amateur Radio League, the Araucaria DX Group, and Radio Arcala OH8X.