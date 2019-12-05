The 2019 GNU Radio Conference (GRCon19), September 16 – 20 in Huntsville, Alabama, is seeking papers and presentations for the event. Submissions are due by July 1.

The GNU Radio Conference highlights the substantial and remarkable progress of the world’s premier open-source digital signal processing framework for software-defined radios. In addition to presenting GNU Radio’s theoretical and practical presence in academia, industry, the military, and among radio amateurs and hobbyists, GNU Radio Conference 2019 will have a special focus on the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission, which landed the first humans on the moon — hence, the selection of “The Rocket City,” home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, as the venue.

Organizers are inviting developers and users from the GNU Radio community to present projects, presentations, papers, posters, and problems at GRCon19. Papers for inclusion in the Technical Proceedings are welcome, but submitters do not need to submit papers to the Proceedings in order to present at GRCon19. For more information visit the GRCon19 website.