President Joe Biden announced three nominees for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on May 22, 2023. The President will nominate Anna M. Gomez for a vacant FCC seat. Two sitting Commissioners, Geoffrey Starks and Brendan Carr, will be nominated for new terms at the same time.

Gomez is an attorney with decades of experience in domestic and international communications law and policy. Gomez currently serves as a Senior Advisor for International Information and Communications Policy in the State Department’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, where she has been leading US preparations for the monthlong WRC-23 conference that will commence on November 20 in Dubai. ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has represented the interests of US radio amateurs in preparation for the conference, and ARRL Technical Relations Specialist Jon Siverling, WB3ERA, has been appointed to the US delegation to WRC-23. ARRL also actively supports the work of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU), which, as a member of the ITU Radiocommunication Sector, participates in conference preparatory work and whose representatives will also attend WRC-23 by invitation as observers in an advisory capacity.

Earlier in her career, Gomez served for 12 years in various positions at the FCC, including Deputy Chief of the International Bureau and Senior Legal Advisor to then-Chairman William E. Kennard. From 2009 to 2013, she served as the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Deputy Administrator. Gomez also briefly served as Counsel on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Communications, as well as Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Economic Council during the Clinton Administration. Prior to joining the State Department in 2023, Gomez was a partner in the Washington, D.C. law firm Wiley LLP. Gomez also was Vice President for Federal and State Government Affairs at Sprint Nextel and an Associate at the Arnold & Porter law firm.

Senate hearings on all three nominees are expected to be held in June.