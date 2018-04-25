To celebrate the marriage of Great Britain’s Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle, special event call sign GR9RW will be on the air May 19 – 23. It’s believed that this will mark the first use of a GR9 call sign prefix in the UK.

The royal wedding will take place on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in England’s Windsor Castle. Members of the Cray Valley Radio Society (CVRS) will operate GR9RW from their club station in Eltham. GR9RW will primarily use SSB and CW, with the addition of FM on VHF and UHF.

Two HF stations and one VHF station will cover all bands from 80 meters to 70 centimeters. A commemorative QSL card is available upon request.