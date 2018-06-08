Great Lakes HamCon 2.0, set to occur in October at Michigan International Speedway, has been cancelled. This would have been the second Great Lakes HamCon, which had been sanctioned as the 2018 ARRL Michigan State Convention. In announcing the cancellation, sponsors said failure to come to a final agreement for the use of the speedway led to the difficult decision to cancel the event. "With just 2 months remaining before the event, the issues caused by the lack of agreement were found to be insurmountable,” the announcement said.

All who purchased tickets will receive refunds. PayPal ticket purchases will be handled via PayPal. Sponsors said arrangements for refunds for cash purchases are being formulated and will be announced soon. “The support of our affiliated Amateur Radio clubs and their members was very much appreciated,” the announcement said. “We share your disappointment that this year’s event cannot be held. Thank you for your understanding.”