The numbers for 2025 ARRL Field Day continue to grow. As of today, July 10, 3227 entries have been received and each day the list gets bigger, according to ARRL Contest Program Manager Paul Bourque, N1SFE. “Get those entries in!” he encouraged. The deadline is July 29.

It was a big year for ARRL Field Day on social media. 260 public posts across several platforms used the hashtag #ARRLFD. That doesn’t even cover posts in groups or on private pages. The public posts alone reached 3.5 million viewers.

There was also significant growth in news media coverage of 2025 ARRL Field Day. Using ARRL’s media monitoring suite, staff was able to track that amateur radio public information volunteers generated $37.5M in ad value equivalence (AVE) year-to-date around ARRL Field Day alone. That’s a metric that tracks the amount of money that would have to be spent to buy advertisements that get the same number of viewers that news stories or “earned media” did.

That's up from $18M in 2023 and $20M in 2024. There were 1,810 media mentions of ARRL Field Day year-to-date, a 70% increase from 2024.

“We’re hearing from clubs that were featured in coverage that people have been calling and wanting to get into amateur radio,” said ARRL Public Relations and Outreach Manager Sierra Harrop, W5DX. “It shows that the outreach value of ARRL Field Day is significant.”