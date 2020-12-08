The Grid and Prefix Award Program (GAPA) has announced the establishment of a comprehensive Digital Awards Program. Awards are available for radio amateurs and shortwave listeners (SWLs) for confirmed grids and prefixes worked or heard using digital modes.

“This is not an award based on the station you are using, but rather the operating prowess of the operator,” explained Alan Sorum, WL7CG.

Contacts made under any call sign you may have used in the past are valid for confirmations; there is no start time, so all confirmed digital contacts are acceptable. The program accepts electronic confirmations. Certificate costs are minimal, typically far less than a dollar.

Visit the GAPA website or contact Alan Sorum, WL7CG, for more information.