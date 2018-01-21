ARRL International Grid Chase (IGC) participants are encouraged to make sure that that each Logbook of The World (LoTW) station location in TQSL includes your grid square. To check, open TQSL, click on Station Locations, then on Display Station Location Properties. If no grid square is indicated, click on Edit a Station Location and insert the grid square for that location.

If TQSL does not contain your grid square, other stations will not receive IGC credit when they work you.

Check your IGC position on the Leader Board.