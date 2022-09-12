On Christmas Eve morning, December 24, 2022, the Alexander Grimeton Friendship Association, in southern Sweden will be on the air sending out a special Christmas message to the world.



The event will begin at 08:30 CET (07:30 UTC) with the startup and tuning of the Alexanderson alternator transmitter through Grimeton Radio Station, call sign SAQ. The transmission will begin at 09:00 CET (08:00 UTC) with the 98-year-old 200 kW Alexanderson alternator on 17.2 kHz CW.



Grimeton Radio Station, SK6SAQ, will be QRV (ready) on the following frequencies:



3.535 MHz CW

7.035 MHz CW

14.035 MHz CW

3.755 MHz SSB

7.140 MHz SSB



QSL reports can be sent to SK6SAQ via email at info@alexander.n.se.



The event will also be live streamed on the Alexander SAQ Grimeton Friendship Association YouTube Channel.



The Alexanderson alternator transmitter is the only remaining example of early pre-electronic radio transmitter technology. The station, built in 1922 - 1924, has been preserved as a historical site. From the 1920s through the 1940s, it was used to transmit telegram traffic by Morse code to North America and throughout the world during World War II.



More information about the December 24 Christmas Eve event and the transmitter can be found at the Grimeton Radio Station website.