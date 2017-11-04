Grounding and Bonding for the Radio Amateur by Ward Silver, N0AX, is now available from ARRL. Proper station grounding is important! Build your ham radio station with effective grounding and bonding techniques for electrical safety, lightning protection, and RF management.

Grounding and Bonding for the Radio Amateur shows you how to make sure your station follows current standards for lightning protection and communication systems, not to mention the National Electrical Code. You’ll learn effective grounding and bonding techniques for stations in a house, condo, or apartment, for portable and temporary situations, and for towers and outdoor antennas.

Grounding and Bonding for the Radio Amateur is available from the ARRL Store or your ARRL Dealer. (ARRL Order No. 0659), ISBN: 978-62595-0659, $25.95 retail, special ARRL Member Price $22.95). Call 860-594-0355 or, toll-free in the US, 888-277-5289. It is also available as an e-book for the Amazon Kindle.