ARRL has issued guidelines for multioperator stations competing in the ARRL DX Contest (CW and phone). With the global pandemic continuing to impose restrictions on social gatherings, multioperator contest stations may not be able to operate normally while still adhering to local social distancing guidelines. ARRL has taken the decision to make temporary accommodations for a multioperator station to participate as a team in these popular ARRL contests, under the following guidelines:

Team members may operate from their home stations in conjunction with the multi-op station.

Their home station must be located within a radius of 100 kilometers (62 miles) of the multiop contest station.

Their home station must be located within the same DXCC entity as the multiop contest station.

All team member stations must use the same call sign as the multi-op contest station for the duration of the contest.

Logging software must be networked, so that all team member stations are using a common log.

Individual operators may not work the multi-op contest station or other team member stations using a personal call sign or other call sign.

All multioperator rules, such as band changes and number of signals on a band, still apply. See the full contest rules for details.

The team must determine and control band assignments, ensuring that no more than one team station is transmitting on any given band at a time.

The multiop contest station may be staffed at less than full capacity while maintaining safe practices, so operating with a combination of team members at home stations and team members at the contest station is permissible.

The CW contest takes place on the third full weekend in February (February 20 – 21, 2021). The phone contest takes place on the first full weekend in March (March 6 – 7, 2021).

For questions, contact the ARRL Contest Branch.