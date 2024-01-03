Amateur radio operators and radio astronomers are being asked to help monitor a new research project by the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP).

The project officially began on February 28, but it will run until March 3, 2024.

Some examples of experiments planned for the project are the production of extremely low frequency (ELF) and very low frequency (VLF) emissions and studies on the effects of ionospheric plasma waves on orbiting satellites. HAARP scientists believe these experiments will help lead to a greater understanding of the production and enhancement of ELF and VLF waves, as well as lay groundwork for future studies of satellite interactions with space plasma.

Operating frequencies will vary, but all HAARP transmissions will be between 2.8 and 10 MHz. Actual transmit days and times are highly variable based on real-time ionospheric and/or geomagnetic conditions. There are no specific data collection requests from funded investigators, but reception reports from hams are appreciated and may be submitted to uaf-gi haarp@alaska.edu or mailed to HAARP PO Box 271, Gakona, AK 99586.

Below are the anticipated operating times and frequencies:

March 1 from 0130 to 0800 UTC: 2.8, 3.25, 3.3, 4.1, 5.4, 6.8, and 9.6 MHz



March 2 from 0230 to 0900 UTC: 3.25, 4.5, 5.8, and 9.6 MHz



March 3 from 0200 to 0800 UTC: 2.8, 3.25, 3.3, 4.1, 5.4, 6.8, and 9.6 MHZ



Numerous experiments will operate at frequencies based on the f0F2 critical frequency calculation from the Gakona, Alaska, ionograms. For updates on ionospheric conditions in Gakona, consult the ionograms from the HAARP Diagnostic Suite.

Editor's note: Amateurs are reminded that another way they can use their stations to advance scientific understanding of the ionosphere is participating in the upcoming HamSCI Solar Eclipse QSO Party and associated events surrounding the April 8 eclipse.