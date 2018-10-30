Website Search
Call Sign / Name Search
0 items
Secure Site Login
Forgot Password? Register
The Halloween Howl special event set for October 31 has been canceled, due to the effects of Hurricane Michael. The event is sponsored by the Tallahassee Amateur Radio Society (TARS).
Back to Top
Having Trouble?
News & Features >> News
Special Event Stations, DXCC Program, W100AW & W1AW QSLs via Bureau, Amateur Code, Operating Resources, QSL Service, Centennial QSO Party, NPOTA, Logbook of the World, Awards, W1AW, International Grid Chase 2018, Operating Specialties, Contests
FCC License Info and Forms, Volunteer Instructors/Mentors, Courses & Training, Getting Licensed, License Certificates, Amateur Radio in the Classroom, College Students and Educators, Get on the Air, Volunteer Examiners, Lifelong Learning, What is Ham Radio
Member Directory, myARRL, Membership Certificate, Blind Membership, Join ARRL/Renew Membership, member feedback, Techquestion, OTA, Member Support, Membership Levels, Member Discounts
State and Local, Volunteer Consulting Engineer Program, Volunteer Counsel Program, Antenna Regulation and Zoning, CCR Study Information, International, Federal RFI Preemption, Technical Relations Office, Federal
NTS Manual, Ham Aid, Public Service Resources, ARES, Public Service Honor Roll, NTS, Hurricane Harvey Response, Hurricane Irma - 2017, Volunteer Form for Deployment Consideration, Hurricane Maria - 2017, SKYWARN Recognition Day, Puerto Rico - Caribbean Recovery 2017, Served Agencies and Partners, 2018 Hurricanes
ARRL References, ARRL Lab, Tech Tips, Tech Portal, Radio Technology Topics, Radio Frequency Interference (RFI)
Hamfests and Conventions Calendar, Recruiting & Outreach, The ARRL Foundation, Clubs, Donate to ARRL, Youth, Volunteer Opportunities
ARRL Publication Dealers, ARRL Store, List all Products, Return Policy, Customer Service/Support, Periodicals, Shipping, Product Notes
Privacy Policy, Site Index, ARRL Strategic Plan, Centennial, Copyright, Visit Us, Contact ARRL, Media and Public Relations, Advertising and Other Business Opportunities, Organization Structure, Library, Employment Opportunities, ARRL Social Media, General Information
ARRL, the national association for Amateur Radio
225 Main Street
Newington, CT, 06111-1494 USA
Tel:1-860-594-0200 Fax:1-860-594-0259
Toll-free:1-888-277-5289
hq@arrl.org
Contact ARRL
RSS