Two ham-astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) crew will participate in a trio of spacewalks this month. NASA Television and the agency’s website will provide live coverage of the spacewalks.

Expedition 53 Commander Randy Bresnik will lead all three spacewalks. He’ll be joined on October 5 and 10 by Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei, KG5GNP, while Flight Engineer Joe Acaba, KE5DAR, accompany Bresnik outside the ISS for a third spacewalk on October 18.

During the first spacewalk, Bresnik and Vande Hei will replace a faulty component on the station’s robotic arm, Canadarm2. The second and third spacewalks will be devoted to lubricating the newly installed mechanisms, known as end effectors, and replacing external cameras. The spacewalks will be the first for Vande Hei.