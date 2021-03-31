The Nashua Area Radio Society (NARS) will again offer its popular Ham Bootcamp program on Saturday, April 24. Bootcamp is free and includes demonstrations and tutorials designed to help newly licensed Technician-, General-, and Amateur Extra-class hams get on the air. It is also a great opportunity for prospective radio amateurs to learn what the hobby has to offer. Bootcamp additions include "Learning Morse Code." Registration and more information is on the Ham Bootcamp web page. -- Thanks to NARS President Fred Kemmerer, AB1OC