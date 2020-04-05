Ham-Com will not take place in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “While we have held out hope that this year we would be able to host Ham-Com 2020 as a light at the end of the long tunnel of the COVID-19 virus, it is with great sadness that we must inform all that we are canceling Ham-Com 2020, with the event postponed until June 17, 18, and 19, 2021,” Ham-Com Board of Directors President Bill Nelson, AB5QZ, said in a statement. “Payments made to Ham-Com for the 2020 event for general admission, vendor booths, and flea market tables will also be rolled to the 2021 event. Thank you for your understanding and we are looking forward to the next Ham-Com.”