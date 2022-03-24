The International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) satellite frequency coordination panel reports that an application has been submitted for an amateur radio payload to be hosted on the Chinese Tiangong space station. The coordination request states:



"CSSARC is the amateur radio payload for Chinese Space Station, proposed by Chinese Radio Amateurs Club (CRAC), Aerospace System Engineering Research Institute of Shanghai (ASES) and Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT)."



The first phase of the payload is capable of providing the following functions utilizing the VHF/UHF amateur radio band:



1) V/V or U/U crew voice



2) V/U or U/V FM repeater



3) V/V or U/U 1k2 AFSK digipeater



4) V/V or U/U SSTV or digital image



The payload will provide resources for radio amateurs worldwide to make contacts with onboard astronauts or communicate with each other. It will also play a role to inspire students to pursue interests and careers in science, technology, engineering, and math, and to encourage more people to get interested in amateur radio.



The planned launch from Wenchang is scheduled for the third quarter of this years. - Thanks to AMSAT UK