HAM RADIO 2019 and the 70th Lake Constance Convention, both organized by the Deutscher Amateur Radio Club (DARC), Germany’s International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) member-society, will take Friday, June 21, until Sunday, June 23, in Friedrichshafen on Lake Constance. Contact DARC for discounted accommodations.

“We very much hope that, again, many representatives of the IARU member-societies will be able to attend HAM RADIO,” said DARC Secretary for International Affairs Thomas Wrede, DF2OO.

An informal meeting for representatives of IARU member-societies will take place on June 21. Youth days and a ham rally will take place on Friday and Saturday. On Friday evening, three anniversaries will be celebrated: 70 years of Lake Constance Conventions, the 90th anniversary of DARC’s CQ (DL) journal, and the 44th HAM RADIO gathering.