ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® invites its members and all amateur radio operators to get ready for the 17th Annual ARRL Online Auction. Bidding gets under way on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM EDT. The auction continues through Thursday, October 27. RT Systems, Inc. is sponsoring this year’s ARRL Online Auction, which benefits ARRL education and technology initiatives and programs. A preview of the items that will be up for bid begins on Wednesday, October 19. This year’s auction features ARRL Product Review equipment, vintage books, and the ever-popular ARRL Lab Mystery Junque Boxes.



Visit the auction website, arrl.auctionanything.com, register to bid, and check out details on the items available so you’ll be ready to place a bid on your favorites. Plus, keep an eye on the ARRL Facebook page and Instagram for featured products and auction highlights throughout the event. See the schedule of important dates below.



Prospective bidders must register and create an account. Your www.arrl.org user ID and password will not work on the auction site. Registration is a one-time action. If you have previously registered for the ARRL Online Auction, you can use the same username and password to sign in to this year’s auction (if you have forgotten your username or password, click on the “Help” tab on the ARRL Online Auction website for assistance).



It’s not necessary to register to browse the items for sale, and you can register any time during the auction on the ARRL Online Auction website.



ARRL’s Annual Online Auction is an important fundraiser and a critical means of support for ARRL education and learning programs. Auction proceeds ensure the continuation of programs that support the licensing of new hams, as well as Amateur Radio Emergency Service® training, and enhancements to technical and operating education for all ARRL members and the greater amateur radio community.



If you don’t want to bid but still would like to contribute to the ARRL Education & Technology Fund, visit www.arrl.org/donate.



For more information about the ARRL Auction, contact Lisa Tardette, KB1MOI.



Important Dates



Wednesday, October 19: Auction preview and registration opens



Friday, October 21: Auction opens at 10:00 AM EDT



Thursday, October 27: Auction ends at 10:00 PM EDT