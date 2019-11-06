Dominica News Online reports that four handheld Amateur Radio transceivers have been donated to the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD), allowing DAPD members who have received Amateur Radio training to get on the air. Two Swedish members of the Dominica Amateur Radio Club Inc. (DARCI) who had joined the DAPD handled the presentation. During an interview with DBS Radio, DAPD Executive Director Nathalie Murphy expressed her gratitude to DARCI for the donation.

“It’s one thing to do the theory, but it’s another thing to do the practicals, and without such devices that won’t be possible, so we want to extend a big thank you to the Dominica Amateur Radio Club Inc. for considering us and ensuring that the program that we followed now we are able to implement it practically,” Murphy said. “After you have had the training and you have been certified as an Amateur Radio user, you have to get your license issued by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, and our applications are before them.”

Amateur Radio played a major role in the response and recovery on the island nation in the wake of Hurricane Maria in the fall of 2017. — Thanks to Southgate Amateur Radio News