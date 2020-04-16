The annual HAM RADIO show in Friedrichshafen, Germany, has decided to cancel its 2020 show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the announcement, HAM RADIO acted in accordance with an April 15 decision by federal and state authorities that no major events are to take place until August 31. HAM RADIO 2020 was set for June 26 – 28. The event is Europe’s major ham radio show, attracting some 15,000 visitors from around the world each summer, including a contingent from ARRL. This year’s show would have been the 45th HAM RADIO.

“Our members, domestic and foreign guests, and we ourselves have been hit hard by this decision, which now became necessary to make on short notice,” said Deutscher Amateur Radio Club (DARC) President Christian Entsfellner, DL3MBG. “Until we get together again in Friedrichshafen, we as amateur radio operators are looking forward to keeping in contact with one another using amateur radio.”

On the HAM RADIO website, exhibitors, including DARC, will offer a virtual show.