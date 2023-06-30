The 46th annual International Amateur Radio Exhibition, HAM RADIO, attracted more than 11,000 visitors to Friedrichshafen, Germany, June 23 - 25, 2023.



ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®, which has nearly 7,000 international members, sends a small delegation to the convention each year -- greeting members and friends from the global amateur radio community, and networking with other national radio societies. ARRL representatives included President Rick Roderick, K5UR and his wife Holly Roderick; CEO David Minster, NA2AA; Director of Operations Bob Naumann, W5OV, and Director of Marketing and Innovation Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R.



Messe Friedrichshafen Managing Director Klaus Wellmann and Project Manager Petra Rathgeber were delighted with the success of the event.



"HAM RADIO lived up to its reputation as Europe's largest amateur radio exhibition. In cooperation with the German Amateur Radio Club (DARC), the perfect partner for the event, we showed that amateur radio plays an important role in society," said Wellmann and Rathgeber. "This year's slogan, 'We're all about STEM!' was brought to full fruition, with many activities focusing on work with young people -- something that really brought in the crowds."



A recent press release from HAM RADIO said young attendees were able to tinker and make things under guidance, and they were also able to test their knowledge in the Ham Rally, a technical scavenger hunt featuring 25 stations. Students were encouraged to try sending Morse code, and pass the QSL card quiz. ARRL participated in the Ham Rally, challenging young people to name and identify the US states.



"We were really happy with the way this year's exhibition went," said Christian Entsfellner, DL3MBG, Chairman of DARC.



A total of 392 participants, including 149 commercial exhibitors and international associations, as well as 243 flea market exhibitors, represented the unique diversity of amateur radio around the world.



Plans are already being made for next year's HAM RADIO to be held June 28 - 30, 2024. More information is available at HAM RADIO.



See also ARRL's photo album from the convention on Facebook.