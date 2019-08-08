Ham Radio Magazine cofounder and publisher Skip Tenney, W1NLB, of Francestown, New Hampshire, died on August 4 after a period of declining health. He was 89. In 1968, Tenney and Jim Fisk, W1DTY (SK), joined forces to publish Ham Radio Magazine, which was published for 23 years.

Tenney launched the spin-off Ham Radio Report, edited by Joe Schroeder, W9JUV (SK), a weekly Amateur Radio newsletter, and in 1978, Ham Radio Publishing Group started Ham Radio HORIZONS, aimed at a more general ham radio readership.

Ham Radio Publishing Group was sold to CQ Communications in 1990, and in his retirement, Tenney was a farmer in Vermont and New Hampshire. — Thanks to Craig Clarke, K1QX