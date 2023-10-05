The National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) is looking for up to 20 young adults to join their online amateur radio project, Exploring the Electromagnetic Spectrum. This is the second running of this pilot program.



The program will run from August 7, 2023 - May 13, 2024, for 3 - 6 hours each week. Students selected for the program will receive hands-on experience and learn how the electromagnetic spectrum is used in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. They will also learn about amateur radio and work towards gaining an amateur radio license. Students from BIPOC and/or LGBTQIA+ communities are especially encouraged to apply.



ARRL member Jesse Alexander, WB2IFS, Ham Radio Project Lead, said one of the benefits for students is building and using RF muscle memory. "Yes, using what I call radio frequency muscle memory will help in many ways. It will help students learn to think and develop a better understanding of the electromagnetic spectrum and get them ready for their amateur radio training and licenses," said Alexander.



The Ham Radio Project is operated by the NRAO's Office of Diversity and Inclusion, which has similar programs designed to increase equitable access to STEM education and careers.



ARRL contributed license manuals for students participating in the project.



Below is a list of qualifications for the program:



- Must be 18-20 years old as of August 7, 2023.



- Must be a US citizen or a permanent resident.



- Must demonstrate an interest in STEM.



- Must have access to a computer or smart device; all other equipment will be provided.



Students selected will:



- Receive a stipend totaling $4,000, with $100 weekly for 40 weeks in two sessions

Attend weekly meetings with dedicated mentors to learn more about the electromagnetic spectrum and how it is used in a variety of STEM fields



- Receive long-term networking opportunities with NRAO programs and amateur radio clubs



- Receive opportunities to attend conferences and apply for paid summer research experiences



- Participate in hands-on experiences



- Train to become a licensed amateur radio operator



The application deadline is June 1, 2023. For more information or to apply, please visit superknova.org/ham-radio-project.