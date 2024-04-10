ARRL® The National Association for Amateur Radio® is tracking how amateur radio is proving critical in areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene, especially in North and South Carolina, portions of Tennessee, and beyond. In the hardest-hit Asheville, North Carolina, area, homes and entire towns have been swept away by flood waters and mudslides. Over 200 people have been killed, and many more are still missing.

Widespread devastation has damaged the power grid and roads, and many residents are without cell phone service and other utilities. For several days, radio communications were the only means of passing information. Ham radio continues to play a significant role in this situation.

In North Carolina, all official emergency radio communications are done through NC AUXCOMM. NC Division of Emergency Management Senior External Affairs Specialist Brian Haines says hams are deployed. “Amateur radio operators are working side by side with first responder communications personnel all over Western North Carolina. Needless to say, we are interested in highlighting all they are doing but at this point they are heavily involved in response efforts, which is where we need to focus,” he said.

Winlink, which provides email over amateur radio, has been used significantly in the recovery. ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, says the recent FCC removal of symbol rate restrictions has allowed a streamlined response using modern technology. “Winlink is an example of how modern tools work well within the Amateur Radio Service. Not having to petition the FCC for a waiver of the old rules allowed Winlink to be used immediately during this emergency,” he said. ARRL had advocated for the change, which was implemented in 2023.

Significant stories of the response from individual hams is emerging, particularly from those who have created pop-up nets to pass health and welfare traffic. Using mountaintop repeaters that have robust power backups, HF frequencies, and Winlink, ham radio operators are putting in their time, talents, and personal gear to good use.

The local news media in affected areas has connected with several radio amateurs to highlight their work. CBS 17 in Raleigh reported on Van Lee, KM4TC, who helped families trying to get information on loved ones. In Charlotte, Queen City News told the story of Dan Gitro, K2DMG, who has been providing information to hams about current conditions as well as passing along messages to loved ones.

Countless other hams have stepped up by passing traffic and providing information. ARRL seeks to tell those stories of selfless service as the operators find time.

Amateur radio has been serving communities even before the storm hit. The Hurricane Watch Net, VoIP Hurricane Net, and WX4NHC, the amateur radio station at the National Hurricane Center, were all active as the storm churned towards Florida. In the 25 hours that the net was active, hams passed along over 100 surface reports that were used by forecasters to make more informed decisions about the storm.

Hurricane Helene made landfall near Perry, Florida, on the evening of Thursday, September 26, as a Category 4 storm. With winds of 140 miles per hour, it was the strongest hurricane on record to slam into Florida’s Big Bend.

In Florida, Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) volunteers were embedded with county officials and at the State Emergency Operations Center.

As the storm moved north, the worst impacts were felt. Officials have classified the rainfall near Asheville as a 1,000-year event. The impact started to emerge over the weekend of September 28—29.

ARRL leadership was in touch with field organization volunteers in the impacted area throughout the weekend. On Monday, a call was held to see what resources may be needed. A clear challenge of logistics emerged. Entire road networks are unpassable. General aviation pilots have been working, as they do during major disasters, to use donated aircraft to ferry in relief supplies. Ham radio operators have been working with Operation Airdrop and other volunteer groups to help provide communications support. Dozens of private helicopters have been flying in supplies, as have military assets.

In Tennessee, hams have rallied to return repeaters impacted by the storm to service. Section Manager of the ARRL Tennessee Section David Thomas, KM4NYI, reports that a request for help on the TN ARES net resulted in batteries being donated and delivered to return the W4KEV repeater system to service, including the 145.410 machine located on Viking Mountain in Greene County, Tennessee, which covers much of the area in North Carolina and Tennessee that was decimated.

As connectivity via phone and data networks continues to return, ARRL expects more stories of amateur radio serving communities will emerge.

While commercial communications networks and utilities are increasingly more resilient, Hurricane Helene has demonstrated that amateur radio is a critical partner that works When All Else Fails®.

