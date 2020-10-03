The founder of the annual Ham Radio University in New York, Phil Lewis, N2MUN, of Lindenhurst, New York, died on March 5. An ARRL member, he was 72. Lewis grew up on Long Island, attended RCA Institute, and worked for Hazeltine and, later, BAE Systems in the aerospace industry. Licensed in 1991, he was a member of Great South Bay Amateur Radio Club (GSBARC), serving as a volunteer examiner and instructor and participating in Field Day and special events. Lewis was GSBARC president from 2000 to 2002. He was an active DXer and contester, and a member of the Yankee Clipper Contest Club (YCCC).