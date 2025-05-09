The ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology is getting a boost, courtesy of the ham radio community on YouTube. A group of the content creators gathered for a cookout at this year’s Huntsville Hamfest and raised $6425 for the program. “We have a tremendous amount of support from the YouTubers,” said ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA. “They’re on track to raise and donate $50,000 for TI this year.”

The support flows through the ARRL Education and Technology Fund, which makes the program possible.

A tweet from Kyle Kreig, AAØZ, announced the gift.