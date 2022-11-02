Thwarted in 2021 by the pandemic, HamCation roared back to life Friday. Attendee traffic was heavy all around the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, despite Friday being historically a “slow” day, with hams visiting vendors, shopping the flea market, socializing, and enjoying other hamfest activities.

The ARRL floor area was busy throughout the day, with staff, officers, and volunteers serving current and prospective members in several areas, including membership, clubs, contesting, and more.

One popular attraction was the ARRL Lab section, where attendees could have their handheld transceivers tested by ARRL lab personnel and volunteers, to verify power output and measure out-of-band harmonic emissions.

HamCation 2022 continues through Sunday, February 13.