Orlando HamCation announced the attendance number for this year's 76th annual event, which was held February 10 - 12 at the 87-acre lakefront Central Florida Fairgrounds and Expo Park.



This year's attendance was the third largest for HamCation, at 21,830.



HamCation organizers reported the weather was great during show hours and the rain held off each night until after closing.



A big thank you was issued to all the sponsors, volunteers, visitors, and vendors for their participation, dedication, and making HamCation a true five-star event.



Planning is already underway for next year's HamCation, which will be held February 9 - 11, 2024. Dates have already been set for the following three years:



HamCation 2025: February 7 - 9



HamCation 2026: February 13 - 15



HamCation 2027: February 12 - 14



For more information, visit the HamCation website.