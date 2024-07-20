HamCon: Zion 2024, hosting the ARRL Rocky Mountain Division Convention, the Young Ladies Radio League 85th Convention, and the RV Radio Network’s 2024 Western Rally, was a success. The inaugural event, held in St. George, Utah, was well attended and many reported the facility and events were first rate.

ARRL National Instructor Gordon West, WB6NOA, was in the ARRL booth greeting visitors and gave a presentation. ARRL Treasurer John Sager, WJ7S, hosted the ARRL forum at the event. “The vibe was definitely positive, and I think ARRL was very well represented. Gordo was a rockstar! He had a crowd around him everywhere he went,” said Sager.

The HamCon:Zion Facebook page has several video updates from Ryan Seegmiller, W7RGS, shot during the event. A brief power outage affecting much of the area caused the gathering to wind down a few minutes prematurely. The event was organized by the Dixie Amateur Radio Club (DARC) in St. George, an ARRL Affiliated Club. It was the group’s first large convention, but plans are already in the works for the next one.