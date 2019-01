Indonesia’s IARU member-society ORARI reports that the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has allocated bands of 135.7 – 137.8 kHz (2200 meters), 472 – 479 kHz (630 meters), and 5.315.5 – 5.366.5 MHz (60 meters), effective on December 31, 2018. The 60-meter band is at a maximum of 15 W EIRP for Advanced and General licensees only. All allocations are on a secondary basis.