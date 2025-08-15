The 2025 hurricane season has been underway for almost two months and there has activity on the both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted in June there would be 13 to 18 named storms, 5 to 9 hurricanes, and 2 to 5 major hurricanes (Category 3 or greater) for the 2025 season. This aligns with Colorado State University’s forecast for 17 named storms, 9 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes, supported by warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures. All indications point to an above average season.

Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall in the Carolinas with high winds and fooding in July. Now, Tropical Storm Erin has formed in the central Atlantic and is moving west with 45 mile-per-hour winds. Erin is expected to become the first hurricane of the season by tomorrow, August 15. Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, ARRL Director of Emergency Management, said that Erin is expected to stay mainly off the coast but there may some impact to the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

“These early storms remind us that now is the right time for amateur radio operators to begin thinking how they can help, if and when these storms begin to ramp up and cause damage,” said Johnston. “We know that conventional communications can fail, and amateur radio will be there is to fill gap.”

Johnston added that hams should check their equipment including radios, antennas, and power supplies, and know the emergency frequencies used during activation. The VoIP Hurricane Prep Net now runs weekly on Saturdays at 8 PM EDT / 0000 UTC, an active forum for situational updates, net control recruitment, and emergency coordination. The Hurricane Watch Net keeps tabs on tropical storms and hurricanes and activates its nets on 14.325 MHz (USB) by day and 7.268 MHz (LSB) by night.

“What amateur radio operators do now to prepare for these dangerous and damaging storms will make a difference,” noted Johnston, “and help save lives.” Information about the ARRL Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) and how you can be active in your local area can be found at www.arrl.org/ares.