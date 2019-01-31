Registration is open, and papers are invited for the 2019 HamSCI Workshop which will take place March 22 – 23 at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in Cleveland, Ohio. All interested individuals are welcome to attend the event, held in association with the CWRU Amateur Radio Club (W8EDU). HamSCI’s Nathaniel Frissell, W2NAF, is interested in signing up additional speakers.

“We are especially looking for speakers with presentations showing analysis of ionospheric observations, ideas and proposals for the design of the Personal Space Weather Station and instrumentation for the 2024 eclipse,” Frissell said. “We will also accept other presentations related to Amateur Radio and science.” Speakers already on the roster include ARRL Contributing Editor Ward Silver, N0AX; propagation expert Carl Luetzelschwab, K9LA, and MIT Haystack Observatory’s Larisa Goncharenko.

Email presentation abstracts to hamsci@hamsci.org by February 15.