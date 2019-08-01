The 2019 HamSCI Workshop will take place March 22 – 23 at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in Cleveland, Ohio, in association with the CWRU Amateur Radio Club (W8EDU). Registration is now open, and papers are invited.

“We are especially looking for speakers with presentations showing analysis of ionospheric observations, ideas and proposals for the design of the Personal Space Weather Station and instrumentation for the 2024 eclipse,” HamSCI’s Nathaniel Frissell, W2NAF, said. “We will also accept other presentations related to Amateur Radio and science.” If you would like to present, email your abstract to hamsci@hamsci.org by February 1, 2019.

The theme for this year’s conference will be “Ionospheric Effects and Sensing,” including the use of Amateur Radio techniques to characterize and study ionospheric phenomena such as traveling ionospheric disturbances, sporadic E, response to solar flares, geomagnetic storms, the 2024 total solar eclipse, and other space weather events.

Discussion will include continued development of the HamSCI Personal Space Weather Station and integration of Amateur Radio into the collegiate curriculum. Featured speakers will include well-known Amateur Radio author Ward Silver, N0AX, and propagation specialist Carl Luetzelschwab, K9LA. This workshop is hosted by CWRU in collaboration with New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).