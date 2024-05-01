Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation (HamSCI) will hold its sixth annual workshop on March 22 - 23, 2024, at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. The event is meant to bring together the amateur radio community and professional scientists.

The 2024 workshop's theme will be "Alignments" - specifically those between the Sun, Moon, and Earth; collegiate amateur radio recreation and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) curricula; data collection and analysis, and professional and citizen science. Workshop participants will prepare for the solar eclipse taking place on April 8, 2024, which will be seen in totality from Cleveland.

HamSCI's main interest is using amateur radio for the characterization and study of ionospheric phenomena like traveling ionospheric disturbances, sporadic E, solar flares, geomagnetic storms, the 2024 total solar eclipse, and other space weather events. To facilitate this science, continued development of the HamSCI Personal Space Weather Station and discussion about integrating amateur radio into the collegiate curriculum will also take place during the workshop.

Registration is now open, and the deadline is March 1, 2024. HamSCI is also accepting presentations relating to amateur radio and science -- particularly space and atmospheric science, space weather, and radio astronomy -- that analyze the ionosphere, propose ideas for the Personal Space Weather Station, and discuss the 2024 eclipse.

Presentations should be the form of talks, posters, lightning talks, and demonstrations. The Science Program Committee will be accepting abstracts and presentations.

If you would like to present, please submit your abstract by February 10, 2024. Presenters will be notified about their acceptance by March 1, 2024. Questions about abstracts should be emailed to Nathaniel Frissell, W2NAF, at hamsci@hamsci.org.

For registration and additional information about the event, visit HamSCI Workshop 2024 | HamSCI.