HamSCI, Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation, is preparing now for a series of meteor scatter (MS) experiments later this year and need amateur radio operators to help.

While the target storms are in August (Perseids) and December (Geminids) preparation and testing is already underway. This is a combination 'special event' and a contest to generate contact data during meteor scatter events using 10 meters and 6 meters. 2025 contest rules will be released shortly.

To be successful, this effort needs operators, both active and passive. Operators are needed to be active (calling CQ) on MSK144 or passive, if possible, reporting via PSK Reporter as 'monitors'.

The best times are early morning hours prior to 10M opening to F2 propagation. Meteor scatter propagation occurs well below F2 and is supported in or near the E layer where the meteor ionization tracks occur. Saturday mornings are being used regularly to announce and coordinate 10M contacts using Ping Jockey Central. Announcements are also made on the Front Range Six Meter groups.io due to the substantial number of meteor scatter operators in that group.



The upcoming April-Lyrids shower is an excellent time to set up your equipment and join with other operators preparing for the events later this year. If you do not have the time to be active, at least set up passive reporting. PSK Reporter currently has scarce 10M MSK144 monitors; so we need to increase those numbers during the early morning hours. Eventually, the HamSci team will be collecting operator contact information, but for now, all that is required is for participants to report through PSK Reporter. For more information on the operating guidelines for the activity, please visit Meteor Scatter QSO Party Guidelines | HamSCI .

HamSCI serves as a means for fostering collaboration between professional researchers and amateur radio operators. It assists in developing and maintaining standards and agreements between all people and organizations involved. Its goals are to advance scientific research and understanding through amateur radio activities, encourage the development of modern technologies to support this research and provide educational opportunities for the amateur community and the public.



For more information about HamSCI and to join our mailing list, please visit our website www.hamsci.org.