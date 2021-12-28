HamSCI is soliciting abstracts for the 2022 HamSCI Workshop. The submission deadline is February 1, 2022. The workshop will be a hybrid (in-person and virtual) event from March 18 – 19, 2022, at the US Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

“The primary objective of the HamSCI workshop is to bring together the amateur radio community and professional scientists,” said HamSCI Lead Nathaniel Frissell, W2NAF, an assistant professor within the Department of Physics and Electrical Engineering at The University of Scranton. “This year’s theme is ‘The Weather Connection,’ with invited speakers Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, and Jim Bacon, G3YLA.”

Skov and Bacon will present tutorials on the impacts of space and terrestrial weather on the ionosphere. Chen-Pang Yeang, an associate professor and director for the Special Project on Scientific Instruments at the University of Toronto, will deliver the keynote address, “Ham Radio and the Discovery of the Ionosphere.”

Frissell said that abstracts related to development of the Personal Space Weather Station, ionospheric science, atmospheric science, radio science, space weather, radio astronomy, and any science topic that can be appropriately related to amateur radio are invited. “We especially encourage submissions related to this year’s meeting theme of The Weather Connection, but will also accept abstracts outside of this theme that are of interest to both the amateur radio and professional science communities.”

To submit an abstract, complete the form on the HamSCI Workshop page. Workshop registration will open by mid-January. The 2022 HamSCI Workshop is organized by The University of Scranton, in collaboration with The University of Alabama and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center. Financial support is provided by the US National Science Foundation.