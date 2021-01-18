HamSCI has issued a call for abstracts for its virtual workshop March 19 – 20, hosted by the University of Scranton and sponsored by the National Science Foundation.

“The primary objective of the HamSCI workshop is to bring together the amateur radio community and professional scientists,” said HamSCI founder Nathaniel Frissell, W2NAF. The theme is midlatitude ionospheric physics, “which is especially important to us because the vast majority of hams live in the midlatitude regions,” Frissell said.

Invited tutorial speakers will be Mike Ruohoniemi of the Virginia Tech SuperDARN initiative and Joe Dzekevich, K1YOW. Elizabeth Bruton, of the Science Museum in London, will be the keynote speaker. Submit abstracts by February 15.

The March conference will also serve as a team meeting for the Personal Space Weather Station project. Frissell said he will coordinate with respective teams for their abstracts.

The HamSCI workshop welcomes abstracts related to development of the Personal Weather Station, ionospheric science, atmospheric science, radio science, spaceweather, radio astronomy, and any science topic “that can be appropriately related to the amateur radio hobby.”

Submissions related to the workshop theme of midlatitude ionospheric physics are encouraged. Abstracts will be reviewed by the Science/Program Committee, and authors will be notified no later than March 1. Virtual poster presentations are welcome, but due to time constraints, requests for oral presentation slots may not be guaranteed