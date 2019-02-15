The HamSCI Workshop March 22 – 23 at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in Cleveland, Ohio, has received a supporting grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). Organized and administered by the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), the conference is hosted by the CWRU Amateur Radio Club (W8EDU). Registration remains open, and papers and presentations are invited.

“We are especially looking for speakers with presentations showing analysis of ionospheric observations, ideas and proposals for the design of the Personal Space Weather Station and instrumentation for the 2024 eclipse,” HamSCI’s Nathaniel Frissell, W2NAF, said. Other presentations related to Amateur Radio and science also are welcome. Email abstracts to hamsci@hamsci.org.

The theme for this year’s conference will be “Ionospheric Effects and Sensing,” including the use of Amateur Radio techniques to characterize and study ionospheric phenomena. Discussion will include continued development of the HamSCI Personal Space Weather Station and integration of Amateur Radio into the collegiate curriculum.

Featured speakers will include well-known Amateur Radio author Ward Silver, N0AX, propagation specialist Carl Luetzelschwab, K9LA, and Larisa Goncharenko, who will talk on Space Science for Ham Radio Operators. The NSF conference grant from the Geosciences Directorate will facilitate conference activities and associated logistics.