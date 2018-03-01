Tickets for Dayton Hamvention® 2018 now are available online.

“Both Inside Exhibits and Flea Market committees are working hard to have space sales open as soon as possible,” said Hamvention spokesperson Henry Ruminski, W8HJR.

Hamvention 2018 will take place May 18-20 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio.

Tickets are $22 in advance, and $27 at the gate. Tickets are good for all 3 days. In addition to admission to Hamvention, a ticket covers parking, all testing sessions, all forums and speakers, and the prize drawings. Tickets also are available by mail order.