Although the last and shortest day of Dayton Hamvention is usually the least crowded, the ARRL Expo had early visitors making their rounds, particularly for books.

In the morning, Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH, presented a forum on ARRL’s new Volunteer Monitor Program. A well-known former FCC employee, Hollingsworth explained how the program came to be at request from the FCC and stressed the importance of keeping high standards on the air. As the program was organized, he described how he polled FCC directors to see which areas needed more coverage from the ARRL, and received detailed responses the very next day — a sign of the FCC’s faith in the program’s effectiveness.

The sun continued shining and lines for ice cream vendors grew in the afternoon. Most popular this year were food stands serving cheesesteak and corndog options, which consistently drew long lines. Only at the end of convention did the wind pick up significantly, and crowds began dispersing in preparation for an approaching storm that just missed Hamvention weekend.

This Sunday was the first time Hamvention offered free admission for Sunday in hopes of drawing those from the area who may not be dedicated hams, but have some interest in what goes on at the annual convention. By all accounts, this year had brisk attendance — some of the highest since the convention’s relocation to the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio.