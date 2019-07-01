Tickets are now available for the 27th annual Dayton Contest Dinner, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Crowne Plaza in downtown Dayton, Ohio. The North Coast Contesters sponsor the event. Featured speaker will be Ted Rappaport, N9NB. The 2019 CQ Contest Hall of Fame inductees will be announced during the Dayton Contest Dinner. A social hour will begin at 5:30 PM, with dinner at 6:30 PM.

Tickets for the 30th annual Dayton Top Band Dinner also are available. Speaker is Ken Claerbout, K4ZW. The Top Band Dinner is Friday, May 17, at the Crown Plaza in downtown Dayton. A social hour gets under way at 6 PM, with dinner served at 7 PM.

Both events will take place in the Presidential Ballroom.

— Thanks to Tim Duffy, K3LR