Hamvention® and Greene County, Ohio, officials have been unable to reach agreement to erect a new building that could accommodate Hamvention activities at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio.

“Hamvention/Dayton Amateur Radio Association has spent many hours working with Greene County officials to reach an agreement on a long-term contract where both the Fairgrounds and Hamvention would feel comfortable erecting a new building,” read an August 5 statement from Hamvention General Chairman Jack Gerbs, WB8SCT, and assistant chair Rick Allnutt, WS8G. “Unfortunately, we have currently been unable to successfully reach an agreement satisfactory to all parties.” Gerbs was quick to reinforce that Hamvention continues to have an excellent relationship with the county and the Fair Board, but it does mean there will not be a new building in time for Hamvention 2019.

In January, Hamvention walked back an earlier announcement that a new building would be erected in time for the 2018 show. At the time, then-General Chair Ron Cramer, KD8ENJ, anticipated that construction would be completed this year in time for Hamvention 2019.

Gerbs cited some significant upgrades accomplished in 2018, including improved tent shelters, permanent paths in the flea market area, and an additional forum room. “More improvements are planned for 2019,” Gerbs and Allnut said. “We hope the Amateur Radio community will understand and continue to support the event as enthusiastically as in the past.”