The Hamvention QSO Party, a sort of virtual Dayton Hamvention®, will take place on the HF bands on May 16, which would be the Saturday of the now-canceled event. “Let’s celebrate the many years we have all had at the Great Gathering we call Hamvention,” said an announcement over the signatures of Tim Duffy, K3LR, and Michael Kalter, W8CI.

“We also want to remember Ron Moorefield, W8ILC, who never missed a Hamvention and contributed to our club until his recent death. Let’s light up the airwaves with our remembrances of Hamventions of the past! See you on the air!”

The Hamvention QSO Party will be a 12-hour event, 1200 UTC until 2400 UTC on May 16. Operate CW or SSB on 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, and 10 meters, exchanging signal report and the first year you attended Hamvention. If you have never attended Hamvention, send “2020.”

Designated members of Hamvention’s host, the Dayton Amateur Radio Association (DARA), will activate DARA’s W8BI. Participants can add 10 points for each band/mode contact with W8BI (12 available). Post scores (number of contacts) to 3830scores.com within 5 days of the event. An online certificate will be available to print. No logs will be collected. N1MM Logger+ has provided a User Defined Contest module for the event. More information is on the N1MM Logger+ website.