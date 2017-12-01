Reflecting its new venue, “Hamvention® — Same Friends, New Home” will be the theme when the event opens on May 19 at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Exposition Center in Xenia, Ohio. Last summer’s closure of Hara Arena forced the move to the new location more than 20 miles to the southeast.

“Hamvention gives amateurs from all over a chance to get together with old friends,” Hamvention General Chair Ron Cramer, KD8ENJ, said. “We welcome them to our new home.” Noting that many Hamvention attendees turn out mainly to socialize with friends they’ve met on the air, Cramer said that camaraderie will continue — just the location has changed.

The all-volunteer Hamvention Committee reports that it’s been dealing with the many tasks involved with defining new inside exhibit and flea market spaces and all of the other aspects involved with the monumental move to Xenia. Cramer said Hamvention website updates were occurring almost daily; mail order ticket sales are under way; and ticket, flea market, and inside exhibit purchases “will be available online as soon as possible.”

Among the changes as Hamvention debuts at its new location are free on-site parking for attendees, a greater variety of food choices, and the availability of overnight camping on the fairgrounds. E-mail the Greene County Fair Board for camping accommodations, or call (937) 372-8621.

Cramer and Assistant General Chairman Jack Gerbs, WB8SCT, thanked the various Hamvention committee chairmen and their assistants for their efforts. “We couldn’t do it without them and their volunteers,” Cramer said.

Hamvention 2 017, which will take place May 19-21, is expected to attract upward of 25,000 people to the greater Dayton area. Visit the Hamvention website or e-mail for more information.