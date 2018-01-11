Hamvention® will host the 2019 ARRL National Convention May 17 – 19 in Xenia, Ohio. Hamvention, the largest annual Amateur Radio gathering in the US, and the ARRL National Convention will share the joint theme of “Mentoring the Next Generation” of Amateur Radio operators.

As host of the 2019 ARRL National Convention, Hamvention will feature dozens of forums covering a variety of Amateur Radio topics in the areas of technology, public service, on-air operating, training, and learning. A track of presentations will be organized to build on the mentorship theme, encouraging more individuals and radio clubs to lead new and inexperienced radio amateurs to become more active, involved, and engaged.

Special event station W8BI will operate from the fairgrounds, and conventioneers will have an opportunity to get on the air from Hamvention.

The National Convention will feature ARRL EXPO — a large assembly of exhibits, activities, and representatives for ARRL programs and services. Details will be posted as these become available.

Hamvention2019 will be the third held at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia since the event relocated from Dayton. In 2018, Hamvention recorded its third-largest attendance ever with 28,417. Hamvention is a traditional meeting place for radio amateurs from all over, and the event attracts many international attendees each spring.

Since 1952, Hamventionhas been sponsored by the Dayton Amateur Radio Association® (DARA), an ARRL-affiliated club, and is supported by volunteers from radio clubs throughout the country. In past years, Hamvention has regularly served as the ARRL Great Lakes Division Convention. Hamvention hosted the ARRL National Convention most recently in 2005 and 2009.

The new Hamvention venue features multiple buildings of indoor vendor exhibits, an outdoor flea market, and many food trucks and concession stands, with free parking onsite and at nearby remote lots served by free shuttles.

The Hamvention website will include details on how to obtain convention tickets as well as information about forums, exhibits (including vendor and flea market accommodations), travel, and preferred hotels with special rates. Convention tickets are $22 in advance or $27 at the gate. Tickets cover admission for all three days. Electric scooter rental information can also be found at the Hamvention website. Onsite RV camping is managed by the Greene County Fairgrounds.

Ham radio operators are encouraged to bring family and friends, and extend their convention trip by visiting nearby popular attractions. The National Museum of the US Air Force — the oldest and largest military aviation museum in the world — is located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton. The region also boasts many parks, museums, shopping, entertainment, and dining options.

All major airlines serve the minutes-away Dayton International Airport (DAY), and there are the additional options at the Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio, airports. Plan your trip to Hamvention® at www.greenecountyohio.org and www.daytoncvb.com.