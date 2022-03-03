In what may be a “first,” the Northeast HamXposition will host both the ARRL New England and Hudson Division conventions this year. HamXposition takes place August 26 – 28, 2022, in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and tickets will become available May 1.

Formerly known as “Boxboro,” the New England Division Convention features a Saturday morning keynote address, Friday and Saturday evening banquets with guest speakers, a large outdoor flea market, and ample indoor vendor space. Proceeds from the convention will benefit scholarships for both New England and Hudson Division students. Volunteers and speakers will be drawn from both Divisions. Other details will be worked out as things progress.

“It certainly has been a while since the Hudson Division has had a convention,” said ARRL Hudson Division Director Ria Jairam, N2RJ. “By joining forces with the New England Division for a joint convention, we can bring back a sense of nostalgia and community.”

New ARRL New England Division Director Fred Kemmerer, AB1OC, said, “We are excited to have the Hudson Division join with New England to support and grow the 2022 HamXposition event.” Kemmerer called it “a great opportunity to expand HamXposition participation and programs, and [to] work to provide support for the scholarships to young hams in both Divisions.”

ARRL First Vice President Mike Raisbeck, K1TWF, predicted larger attendance than has been seen in many years.

In February, FEMARA, the organization that runs HamXposition, voted to officially approve the unique arrangement. The combined events have received ARRL Division convention sanctioning, approved by Directors Kemmerer and Jairam. Both are members of the HamXposition Convention Committee, along with New England Division Vice Director Phil Temples, K9HI, who serves as the Program Chair. Vice President Raisbeck is the FEMARA President and the convention’s Vice Chair.

Raisbeck said HamXposition will return to the venue selected for last year’s event — the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center in Marlborough. “The new facility has everything we had hoped for. It is newer and larger than our old venue, and is more centrally located with restaurants, shops, and other hotels only minutes away,” he said. “We have long-term commitments from the hotel, and we plan to be at this location for the foreseeable future.”

Visit the convention website for more information, such as how to volunteer, serve as a speaker, and take advantage of the convention discount when booking hotel reservations.