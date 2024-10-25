ARRL® The National Association for Amateur Radio® is pleased to announce the next generation of The ARRL Handbook.

The ARRL Handbook is your complete guide to wireless technology, experimentation, practice, and development – capturing the state of radio science and technology in one authoritative work for nearly 100 years. Use its more than 1,200 pages of amateur radio know-how to delve into radio electronics, circuit design, digital modulation techniques, and equipment construction.

The 101st edition proudly introduces a new editor, Gregory D. Lapin, Ph.D., PE, N9GL. Greg and his team of subject matter experts in the community bring a fresh perspective and new outlook on the future of amateur radio. They have revised entire chapters on radio fundamentals, transmission lines, general safety, assembling a station, and more. Major updates to Handbook 101 include:

Information on electromagnetic analysis and inexpensive tools for modeling circuits, antennas, and propagation.

New material on higher-level modeling of transmitters and receivers.

A new section on preparing your station for emergency operations.

Radio astronomy receiver and antenna design information.

A new section on batteries and battery safety.

A new section on NEC4 and the antenna modeling software built on it.

New material on SWR meters and related tests.

The latest on RF safety and compliance with FCC exposure regulations.

Handbook 101 comes with a bonus e-Book download. The download contains a wealth of online content and includes the fully searchable digital edition of the printed book, plus expanded supplemental content, software, PC board templates, and other support files.

Whether you’re an experienced ham or new to the hobby, you’ll find information you can use in The ARRL Handbook. Like Handbook editor Gregory Lapin, N9GL, said about the first Handbook he owned, “That edition was half the size of the current Handbook and I was never able to read it from cover to cover. I have had many editions since then and … have never read every word in [it] until this year. Regardless, it has always been one of the great references on my bookshelf; I refer to it often… I hope you enjoy the 101st edition and gain lots of knowledge to help our hobby continue moving forward into the next century and beyond.”

The ARRL Handbook is available in a six-volume set and softcover book from the ARRL Store or your ARRL dealer. Handbook 101 six-volume book set, ARRL Item No. 2073, ISBN 978-1-62595-207-3, is $69.95 retail. Handbook 101 softcover book, ARRL Item No. 2011, ISBN 978-1-62595-201-1, is $69.95 retail. To order by phone, call (860) 594-0200 or, toll-free in the US, (888) 277-5289. Contact ARRL Publication Sales for more information.